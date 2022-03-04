Sheffield Wednesday: What Darren Moore said about his new assistant manager, injuries and contract talks
Good afternoon and welcome to Sheffield Wednesday’s pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Lincoln City.
We’ll be hearing from goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell as well as manager Darren Moore as they look ahead to the clash with last season’s beaten play-off finalists.
The in-form Owls have won seven of their last eight matches in the league, while Lincoln, who are managed by Moore’s good friend Michael Appleton, have lost their last three.
Scroll down for the latest updates
Last updated: Friday, 04 March, 2022, 14:38
DM on Storey
‘He’s doing exactly what we’ve brought him to the club to do.
‘He wants to play games. He wants to improve’.
Refuses to be drawn on whether the Owls will try and make his spell in S6 permanent.
DM on team spirit
‘The team spirit in the group is good. They are connected with one and other, there’s a real camaraderie about them.
‘That’s been something that’s been built this season with the new personnel and the ones that have been here.’
DM on Byers
On what’s clicked: ‘It’s just the volume of training. He’s been in for extra training and it’s worked for him.
‘He’s in a good place. Physically, he’s looking strong.’
DM on Mendez-Laing and Dunkley
‘He’s another one that’s making some wonderful progress. He’s probably in the final part of where he needs to be at before he joins the group.’
Moore hopeful he can join the main group next week.
Dunkley will play ‘some significant minutes’ in an in-house game next week. Could come back into contention for selection next weekend.
‘He’s looking good in training’.
Jacobs is assistant to Moore
Working alongside Jamie Smith. ‘Jamie is probably more pitch-based. Wayne will work more so in off-the-pitch tactics and dynamics.’
Says Jacobs is a Wednesdayite who comes from a family of Sheff Wed fans.
DM on Wayne Jacobs
‘He’s probably got more of a senior role (at Sheffield Wednesday) now.
‘He knows me, he knows how I work. He’s more on board here now at the club.’
Confirms Jacobs has a part-time role at the club until the end of the season.
Part-time role, but ‘we’re forever in constant contact’.
DM on contract discussions
‘I think it’ll come towards the end of the season. It’s not something that’s done overnight.
‘It can be a drawn-out process.
‘Right now, we’re all under contract so let’s just carry on. We have got the back end of the season to play’.
DM on his playing experiences
‘They are massive. You can tap into it and see where you were at as a player at the time.
‘Those kind of experiences (promotion pushes) as a player help to shape you as a manager.’
DM on Lincoln’s struggles
‘It can be a number of things.
‘They have had injury concerns, which has disrupted the momentum of the group. But also they have had patchy results.
‘I have no doubt they have learnt a lot this season.
‘I don’t doubt Michael’s managerial ability. He will get it right.’
DM on expectations
‘This club has had an expectation from day one. The expectation has always been there, and rightly so.
‘We have given the fans something to cheer about and the city of Sheffield something to really hone in on.
‘We have just got to keep going and make sure we try and keep building’.