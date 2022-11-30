Darren Moore ‘pleased for everyone at Sheffield Wednesday’ after big news this week

The Owls booked their place in the third round thanks to a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Mansfield Town – and booked a dream tie for boyhood Toon fan Michael Smith, who scored both goals.

Moore had said that in an ideal world the Owls would be pitted against Premier League opposition at Hillsborough for the tie, which is scheduled to take place the weekend of January 7.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore. Pic: Steve Ellis.

“I think it’s a great draw but the thing for me is that I am so pleased for the fans,” he told swfc.co.uk.

“To get a Premier League team down at Hillsborough where the supporters can see their team compete against real good top flight opposition, it will be great.

“For me when I saw the draw, I was just pleased for the fans and when the tie comes round we will give our full focus to it but initially now, I’m just pleased for everyone connected to the club because it’s a fantastic cup draw.”

Moore looks set to line up against Newcastle boss Eddie Howe, who has been credited for his efforts in taking the newly mega-rich Magpies to third in the Premier League.

Wednesday were narrowly edged out of their last tie against top tier opposition – a Carabao Cup penalty shoot-out reversal at Southampton.

The Owls boss said: “With everything that has gone on at Newcastle, the work Eddie is doing has been really, really good and for us to pit our wits against them is going to be good for us.

“We’ve played against Premier League opposition earlier in the Carabao Cup and we had a real good game and acquitted ourselves very well.

“We’ll have to do much of the same again because as we know they are a very good side.

