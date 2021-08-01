It’s been a long, long 18 months or so for football fans, but the start of the 2021/22 campaign finally signals a return to semi-normality.

Wednesday take on Huddersfield Town in the Carabao Cup this afternoon, and there are five debutants starting for Darren Moore as his era at S6 well and truly gets underway – while another new face on the bench means that there could potentially be six Owls debuts made this afternoon.

Check out the video of Wednesdayites in full voice for today’s encounter against the Terriers, belting out their famous ‘Hi Ho Silver Lining’ moments before kickoff.

It’s an emotional return to S6 for fans, and now it’s up to the players to try and make sure it’s a happy one – against Championship opposition.