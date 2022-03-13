Hutchinson was replaced by Dominic Iorfa - who has played just six minutes after returning to full fitness following a three-month spell on the sidelines – after 58 minutes in Saturday’s 6-0 win over Cambridge United.

“I just wanted to get Dominic Iorfa some minutes on the pitch, we thought it was the right time,” said Moore.

Sheffield Wednesday defender Sam Hutchinson. Photo: Steve Ellis.

"He’s back in and around the team, he’s available for selection. It’s good to have somebody of Dom’s ilk, so it worked for us to give him some minutes which would have done him the world of good.”

Saturday’s match was the first of three games in seven days for Sheffield Wednesday, who welcome Accrington Stanley to Hillsborough on Tuesday before next weekend’s long away trip to struggling Gillingham.

Moore hinted at squad rotation earlier this week and confirmed there are no fresh injury concerns post-Cambridge.

He said: "Everybody has come off OK, they in there now recovering and we will look towards the game on Tuesday.

"It will probably be more or less the same group of players that we’ll turn around.”

Chey Dunkley is thought to be close to a return to the matchday squad after he completed 65 minutes in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Fleetwood Town this week.