A point brought back from Suffolk may prove to be a vital one – not least because it knocked two away from the clutches of Ipswich Town as Sheffield Wednesday continue to stride forward in the League One title race.

A difficult fixture in played out in front of a sold-out and fizzed-up Portman Road crowd saw the Owls race into a 2-0 lead before the Tractor Boys battled back to a 2-2 lead and looked the more likely to win it as the second half wore on.

But a 74th-minute intervention from Darren Moore helped turn the tide as he replaced forward Josh Windass with midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru – allowing Will Vaulks to drop deeper and plug holes in a midfield Ipswich were getting joy through.

The decision to bring on Fisayo Dele Bashiru and change shape proved successful as Sheffield Wednesday took a point from their trip to Ipswich Town. Pic: Rhianna Chadwick / PA

Ipswich had six shots in the second half upto that point – and only one after the switch as the extra body paid off and Wednesday were able to close out the game.

The move helped to halt mounting momentum in Ipswich’s favour.

“They were just starting to get through there and they'd put fresh legs on,” Owls boss Moore told The Star after the game, which allowed Plymouth Argyle to regain top spot, though Wednesday hold a game in hand with a two point difference.

“The credit goes to the players.

“It was to counteract the fresh legs they put on and we put Fis and Dennis [Adeniran, on for Bannan in the 84th minute] on to do that - there was a lot left in the game and once we did that, plugging the gap, we know with Fis and Dennis they give us that energy and the ability to run well with the ball. In the transitions they have the ability to get us up the pitch.

“That helped us switch the momentum swing as they were putting pressure on us.