Darren Moore clear on Josh Windass' Sheffield Wednesday future amid QPR interest

As revealed by The Star last month, the Owls rejected back-to-back offers from Millwall for the former Rangers man, maintaining he was simply not for sale as manager Darren Moore sets about building a squad for a League One promotion push.

QPR are among the clubs that remain interested in stealing Windass away from Hillsborough.

Speaking after the Owls’ preseason run out against Celtic on Wednesday, Moore gave the clearest indication yet that he remains a central part to his plans this season.

Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass is going nowhere, hinted Owls boss Darren Moore.

Windass scored with a well-taken first-time finish in the third minute of their 3-1 defeat and looked sharp in a busy 45 minute outing.

“We know the player that Josh is and the attacking prowess he has,” he said.

“The beautiful thing with Josh is the number of attacking positions we can use him in, and he’s equally comfortable in those positions. That’s what we’ve got with Josh and he’ll be a big player for us this season.

“He can play anywhere across the front.”

Windass, who is effectively contracted until the end of next season due to a contract extension clause in the club’s favour, was Wednesday’s top scorer in a turbulent last campaign that ended in relegation from the Championship.

Looking ahead to the club’s next challenge, Moore admitted there may well be several positions the 27-year-old is asked to play going forward.

“You can even use him as a number eight in midfield if you wanted to get an extra attacker on,” Moore said.

“Because of that versatility in attacking areas and that fact he’s equally strong in each of those positions, he’ll be a good player for us.”

Moore hopes to bring more attacking talent to the club in the coming weeks, a mission that will be helped no end by the lifting of their EFL-enforced transfer embargo.

The Owls had been punished for the late submission of their accounts to the EFL for the 2019/20 season. The sanction was removed soon after they were handed over.