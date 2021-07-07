Sheffield Wednesday released from transfer embargo as season plans get going

The news comes at a good time for the Owls, who can truly get on with their much-needed transfer activity restriction-free just a month out from their League One season opener at Charlton Athletic on August 7.

Wednesday have been in conversation with the EFL over the move out of an embargo for some time, it is understood.

This week the Owls released their accounts for the 2019/20 season, the late submission of which it is understood was the reason for the embargo.

Other EFL clubs have had their transfer embargo lifted soon after submitting their accounts.

Two trialists played in Wednesday’s preseason defeat against Celtic at a Newport training centre on Wednesday afternoon. The club are also hoping to complete a move for former Everton youngster Dennis Adeniran, with a host of future transfer targets in the pipeline.

Former Southampton youngster David Agbotohoma was signed as EFL clubs are able to register a squad of 23 ‘established players’ in order to fulfil a full competitive squad.

Cashflow issues have meant the club were unable to pay their players the full sum of their wages for several months. But developments reported by The Star over the past fortnight showed the Owls have been able to settle the majority – if not all – of the debts owed to both current and former players.

It is unknown whether that was a contributing factor for the EFL sanction.