Sheffield Wednesday jump into Friday evening’s play-off semi-final first leg clash at Peterborough United with form and momentum after four wins on the spin, said Owls boss Darren Moore.

A form funk in March and April cost Wednesday automatic promotion from an enviable position but rallied to a record-breaking total of 96 points – the highest tally the club has achieved in its history.

The tally would have been enough to earn promotion from any EFL division in the structure’s history. And it is with statistics such as that Moore carries confidence that the ‘Wednesday army’ can leave London Road with a result.

On renewed momentum after their form dip, Moore said: “When you look back at that time, it was about getting back to solid basics and I think we’ve done that. In getting back to those basics, we’ve grown game on game.

BRISTOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 18: Darren Moore, Manager of Sheffield Wednesday, celebrates victory after defeating Bristol Rovers during the Sky Bet League One match between Bristol Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday at Memorial Stadium on April 18, 2023 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

“We go into the play-offs with form and momentum. You can see in the stadium, you see the atmosphere on the road and there is a sense we go into the play-offs as one. I say ‘as one’ as a group, as an army, as a group of supporters.”

Wednesday’s win over Derby County on Sunday allowed Posh to sneak into the sixth play-off place ahead of the Rams. Moore refused to speak on preferred opponents pre-match and made clear the challenge of Darren Ferguson’s side is a stiff one.

“It’ll be another tough challenge,” Moore said. “I think Darren has done a wonderful job. When he took the job on they several points outside of the play-offs so to do that and to keep that going and bring a consistency to them right to the end, they’ve got in right on the last day of the season.

“Credit to Darren in terms of the club dropping down from the Championship and turning them back round to get into the play-offs.

“It’ll be another tough game, we remember the game at their place when we had a man sent off. You look at the game up here that we won 1-0. You look at the games and they have been tight. We expect another game like that again.

“It’s two teams coming in with good form, we’ll dust ourselves down and re-group and get ready for that on Friday.”

