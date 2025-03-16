A blistering, up-and-at-em start had Hillsborough rocking. But it started to slip from the half-hour mark and in truth the second half probably just about belonged to them from down the road. There were few chances on either side, a couple of big chances were squandered and some poor defending let them in.
It’s a familiar tale on an afternoon you’d have hoped the old headaches might have had a day off.
Here are our player ratings after Sheffield United completed a Steel City derby double over the Owls at S6.
1. James Beadle - 6
Got off his line in time to snuff out a dangerous Campbell run-through on the half hour mark. Other than that didn't have a great deal to do.
2. Dominic Iorfa - 5
Burst on forward when at right-back and contributed. Pushed inside to replace Lowe. Did alright and pushed the ball about with confidence but played Campbell on for the goal.
3. Michael Ihiekwe - 4
Could have made more of a number of headed opportunities in the Blades box. Won plenty in the other half, but was flat-footed in defence of the United opener and that was the moment that counted.
4. Max Lowe - 6
There's a higher power somewhere with a cruel sense of humour. Barely unavailable all season, he went down before the the break. A couple of missed passes but was solid enough to that point.