One of the clubs said to have held an interest in appointing Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Röhl has announced their new manager.

The talented German coach has been the subject of much speculation in recent weeks, with media outlets in the UK and in Germany having credited him with the admiration of several clubs looking to appoint a new manager this summer. Röhl comments towards the end of the last campaign suggested he was looking to move on from S6 after a successful season-and-a-half - making clear he had long since told the club of his ‘decision’ regarding his future.

Bundesliga giants Werder Bremen were the most recent outfit linked with the 35-year-old after they parted company with Ole Werner. Subsequent reports from our colleagues at BBC Sheffield suggested that talks had taken place between Röhl and Werder, but that the compensation terms in the contract of the Owls boss had proven ‘excessive and prohibitive’, per sources close to the situation. It’s understood Wednesday will look to hold out for maximum compensation terms for a manager under contract until 2027.

The German side - who played Wednesday in Austria back in July in a two-hour pre-season game - have since announced the appointment of Horst Steffen.

"When Werder first made contact, it was a wonderful recognition of my work," said Steffen, 56, whose Elversberg side narrowly missed out on promotion to the Bundesliga via the play-offs on Monday after the small, provincial town was beaten by a 96th-minute Heidenheim winner that kept them in the top tier.

"During our talks, the management showed me a great deal of appreciation and explained what the club have planned for the next few years. That soon convinced me and I decided in favour of Werder very quickly [...] I'm really looking forward to the challenge."

