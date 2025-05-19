Uncertainty continues on Danny Röhl Sheffield Wednesday future as suitor club closes in on manager
The talented German coach has been successful in his first management job, guiding the Hillsborough side to an against-all-odds survival mission in 2024 before achieving a stress-free midtable outing in the season just gone. Wednesday were credited with the possibility of an outsider play-off push in the first half of the campaign before falling away from the turn of the year.
In December, now-relegated Premier League side Southampton made an approach to take Röhl as manager after the sacking of Russell Martin. That approach collapsed due to Wednesday’s compensation demands and Ivan Juric was brought in until his departure last month. It is understood Röhl remained a possible target for the Saints - though the compensation wrangle remains for any club wishing to sign the Owls boss.
Widespread reports now suggest Will Still is likely to land the St Marys top job after leaving French club Lens - which The Star has reason to believe is the case. On Sunday evening The Athletic reported that there was ‘no guarantee’ Southampton were Röhl’s ‘preference’ for his next job and that clubs across Europe - including in the Premier League and the Bundesliga - were interested in his appointment. The same report states Röhl is ‘considering multiple options’ with regard to his future.
Though the season is just a fortnight on from its close, time is moving on in the Owls’ summer with staff contracts set to come to an end in little over six weeks’ time, there remains a great uncertainty to how things will pan out. Röhl told reporters last month that Wednesday had been informed of ‘his decision’ regarding his next move some weeks before the end of the campaign and it is widely understood he is keen to move on from Hillsborough.
As things stand, it remains The Star’s understanding that any club coming in for Röhl will likely have to pay whatever compensation the Owls are entitled to as per the terms of a contract signed last summer.