At any normal football club, in any normal circumstances, the presence of a first team manager at first team training would not present cause for comment.

But this is Sheffield Wednesday in the summer of 2025 and after the Owls seniors undertook a turbulent fortnight of uncertainty in the opening stages of their pre-season, Danny Röhl has reported back to Middlewood Road having been so notable in his absence previously.

Those opening stages of the summer preparations saw Wednesday train away from their regular base, with extra time given for playing surfaces to bed in after a summer of renovations. Last week Wednesday made the long-booked trip to St George’s Park, with Henrik Pedersen taking over from under-21 boss Andy Holdsworth in taking charge. It came after Pedersen signed a new deal with the club, with many of the understanding he was being primed to take over from Röhl while discussions to end the German’s time with the club went on.

Röhl had made it clear privately that he intended to leave the club and press conferences towards the end of last season hinted heavily at a departure. The Star revealed last week that his mooted return - as reported by BBC Sheffield - had caused surprise and rancour in the Owls changing room. It’s understood that player concern over the situation has been expressed to Röhl himself.

But images released by Wednesday on Monday show the German coach shouting orders at training at Middlewood Road. Pedersen is also pictured in a separate image.

It represents the latest twist in a soap opera summer at Wednesday. The Star understands payment issues remain unresolved for players and staff, with a 15-day period for those who have handed in their notice looming large.

