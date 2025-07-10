It was reported this week that Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, was electing to return to Hillsborough after missing the start of preseason.

The German has been the subject of speculation for months now, with a number of clubs both in England and Germany believed to have shown interest in the undoubtedly talented young manager. It all started midway through last season when Southampton tried to get him on board at St. Mary’s.

It’s not long since it was revealed that negotiations were underway between the manager and the club that would see him eventually move on from S6, but this week’s u-turn – as reported by Radio Sheffield – threw things back up into the air once again.

It came just a couple of days after it was confirmed that Henrik Pedersen had agreed to extend his stay, with the club announcing him as assistant manager, and the expectation would be that he would eventually move up into the managerial role once Röhl’s situation was finalised.

Sheffield Wednesday are in a state of chaos

The latest news blurred the lines, and The Star understands that Pedersen’s decision to re-sign at Hillsborough had nothing to do with Röhl’s potential return, with suggestions that the two aren’t in regular communication.

Now there’s been another twist to the tale, with this publication understanding that a meeting has taken place between the players and staff at their preseason camp at St. George’s Park, with the general consensus being that they would prefer it if Röhl did not return. It’s felt like too much has happened since the end of the season, including the German’s absence from preseason, for him to walk back in.

Multiple sources have suggested that a return for Röhl would not be welcomed by a substantial portion of those who remain, an issue that would throw up more question marks around the future of a football club that is currently surrounded by chaos.

The players, including their out-of-contract captain, are currently working hard under the watchful eye of Pedersen at the state-of-the-art facility in Burton upon Trent, and they will be as eager as anyone else to see a line drawn under the situation ahead of the start of the new season.

