Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Röhl has spoken candidly on the in-out nature of a summer signing’s maiden season with the club - and confirmed he is not carrying an injury despite back-to-back sit-outs.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah arrived to S6 on free transfer terms in the summer with the hope of adding experience and steel to the Owls midfield. Injuries have contributed heavily to a campaign lacking rhythm to the extent that he is yet to make back-to-back appearances of more then 45 minutes in a Wednesday shirt to date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That said, he has contributed some of the most eye-catching individual performances of a topsy-turvy term for Wednesday, with Röhl highlighting two remarkable comeback efforts in which Chalobah was a game-changing figure. Having started in a dire first half team showing at Cardiff City late last month he has not been named in the last two matchday squads - but is not injured.

Danny Rohl said: "Nate out with injury. With Nate it’s not a big one, but for a couple of days we’ve tried to get rhythm. "These are things that happen in football, we can’t influence them. We have to find a solution and this our job - my job." | Getty Images

“For Nate it is important that he carries on,” Röhl told The Star. “His is maybe a picture of the season individually, he was in and out, no real rhythm. He had a good game here or there, not really as a starter. If we are honest, as a starter it has not been so easy for him but as a sub he influenced and had good impacts in games; Middlesbrough and Norwich. Up and downs.

“For him this season and then pre-season it is about trying to be consistently fit, to play on a good level, find your role in the team. These are some of the feedbacks I will give the players.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wednesday boss confirmed injury concerns for six senior players, with skipper Barry Bannan among those with a question mark hovering over him having watched on from the bench at Blackburn Rovers in midweek. Should the Scot not be able to recover in time for the visit of Oxford United on Saturday, it could open a window of opportunity for Chalobah once more.

Röhl said: “He improved and that is the reason he deserved to start but in the last two weeks it has been a little bit tough, I had to make some tough decisions. Now we have more games, let's see what happens with Barry and if he is available or not - we then have to make a decision between maybe Liam or Nate for this position. I must make a decision to play with two sixes or a six and an eight. I have a lot of options for tomorrow and then I will make the decision for the squad.”