"If we are honest" Candid Nathaniel Chalobah clarity delivered amid Sheffield Wednesday sit-out
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah arrived to S6 on free transfer terms in the summer with the hope of adding experience and steel to the Owls midfield. Injuries have contributed heavily to a campaign lacking rhythm to the extent that he is yet to make back-to-back appearances of more then 45 minutes in a Wednesday shirt to date.
For the latest Owls news straight to your inbox, sign up for The Star’s free Sheffield Wednesday newsletter
That said, he has contributed some of the most eye-catching individual performances of a topsy-turvy term for Wednesday, with Röhl highlighting two remarkable comeback efforts in which Chalobah was a game-changing figure. Having started in a dire first half team showing at Cardiff City late last month he has not been named in the last two matchday squads - but is not injured.
“For Nate it is important that he carries on,” Röhl told The Star. “His is maybe a picture of the season individually, he was in and out, no real rhythm. He had a good game here or there, not really as a starter. If we are honest, as a starter it has not been so easy for him but as a sub he influenced and had good impacts in games; Middlesbrough and Norwich. Up and downs.
“For him this season and then pre-season it is about trying to be consistently fit, to play on a good level, find your role in the team. These are some of the feedbacks I will give the players.”
Watch every episode of All Wednesday with Joe Crann - interviews, opinion and insight on the Owls every week, on demand on Shots TV here
The Wednesday boss confirmed injury concerns for six senior players, with skipper Barry Bannan among those with a question mark hovering over him having watched on from the bench at Blackburn Rovers in midweek. Should the Scot not be able to recover in time for the visit of Oxford United on Saturday, it could open a window of opportunity for Chalobah once more.
Röhl said: “He improved and that is the reason he deserved to start but in the last two weeks it has been a little bit tough, I had to make some tough decisions. Now we have more games, let's see what happens with Barry and if he is available or not - we then have to make a decision between maybe Liam or Nate for this position. I must make a decision to play with two sixes or a six and an eight. I have a lot of options for tomorrow and then I will make the decision for the squad.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.