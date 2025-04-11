Sheffield Wednesday boss reveals six Owls who could now miss the Oxford United clash
The Owls have had some struggles on the injury front in recent weeks, with both Barry Bannan and Dominic Iorfa having to sit out the 2-2 draw with Blackburn Rovers earlier in the week, and now Röhl says that there are others who may or may need to miss the visit of Oxford on Saturday afternoon.
He was quick to explain that none of them were definitely out of the game, but did tell the media on Friday that there may be ‘some surprises’ when fans see the starting XI at Hillsborough. There is, however, still hope to go on and get all three points one home soil for the first time since New Year’s Day.
Six players who could miss out for Sheffield Wednesday
The Owls boss said, “We have still five or six question marks, so there could be some surprises tomorrow - maybe not. They’ll have treatments and then we’ll see what my medical team tell me what I have to do or not. But we carry on, we have enough players. We still had 24 players in the group, but I’m not clear that everyone can play tomorrow.
“It’s Barry, Dom, Olaf (Kobacki), Smudge (Michael Smith), Pato (Callum Paterson) and Yan (Valery). Hopefully I didn’t forget anyone. They are small issues, and it doesn’t mean they’re not available - but there are question marks. It’s a long season, but it’s ok - let’s see tomorrow. I’m convinced we have a good team on the grass.”
Wednesday have five games left to play this season, starting with the U’s on Saturday, and Röhl is eager to see his side end on a high and finish as high up the table as possible.
