Danny Röhl linked with another Premier League club amid Sheffield Wednesday shambles
Röhl arrived in South Yorkshire in October 2023 to steer the Owls from a rock bottom position in the second tier to a current spot within five points of the play-off places via a historic survival success last season. The German coach is under contract until the summer of 2027 having penned fresh terms last May, but has suffered a rocky relationship with club owner Dejphon Chansiri and this week had to face questions on the distraction of his players not having been paid for the month of March.
Premier League relegation near-certainties Southampton made an approach for Röhl in December and widespread reports suggest that interest remains. With that approach having failed, Ivan Juric was brought in but appears to have a widely-reported break clause in his deal this summer after the drop to the Championship is confirmed.
Now, the Daily Mail have reported that Röhl is of interest to Leicester City. The spiralling Foxes are one place ahead of rock bottom Southampton but are 12 points shy of the safety line after a hapless run of 14 defeats in their last 15 matches. Playing legend Ruud van Nistelrooy was appointed in November but has overseen their downward spiral and reports suggest the King Power Stadium outfit could look to cut a clean break next term.
It’s understood that whichever side comes to take Röhl from Wednesday is likely to have to pay maximum compensation to take him from his Owls contract, the terms of which are unclear. There is a belief that the compensation terms are lower for a second tier club, which would put both reported suitors in an interesting position ahead of their impending drop.
The report comes at a time Wednesday are in the headlines for yet more off-field discrepancies, with players, backroom staff and some non-footballing staff having not been paid in full for the month of March. A club statement early this week said cashflow issues in the business interests of club owner Dejphon Chansiri were to blame.
