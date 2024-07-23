Danny Röhl gives indication of Bailey Cadamarteri's Sheffield Wednesday future

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hotshot Sheffield Wednesday youngster Bailey Cadamarteri enjoyed a stellar breakthrough season at S6 last time out - and is busy making strides ahead of the new campaign.

The talented 19-year-old burst into the Owls senior side shortly after the arrival of manager Danny Röhl and made a stark impact, scoring five times and adding energy to a previously faltering front line. Injury and the January loan arrival of Ike Ugbo reduced his contribution in the second half of the campaign, though his rise continued as he represented England at two youth levels amid an attempted call-up by the Jamaica senior squad. He played 26 times across all competitions for Wednesday in his maiden season and is highly thought of at S6.

As revealed by The Star, the Yorkshire-born youngster has been the subject of interest from other clubs but in December signed a fresh three-year deal to remain a Wednesday player. He looked bright in a pre-season friendly at Red Bull Salzburg over the weekend.

“Bailey helped us a lot this season in a very difficult moment,” Röhl said. “He showed his quality and strength and then in the second half it was a little up and down with some injuries and not so many minutes. This is normal, he came from the academy, he took big steps forward. Now it is about making him ready for the next season.

“He had a good opportunity against Salzburg where he showed his quality. But he should still improve, this is important now. Now we will see what is the best for Bailey at the moment there is no question mark, we want to improve him, help him, bring him onto the next level. That was the reason we extended his contract last season.”

Given the additions of Jamal Lowe and fellow prospect Charlie McNeill, the continued pursuit of Ike Ugbo and the likelihood of further attacking reinforcements, questions have been asked of how Cadamarteri’s role could be impacted heading into the forthcoming campaign. Asked whether there was any possibility of the England youth international heading out on loan this season, the German - who thinks highly of the teenager - responded philosophically and made clear different profiles are required as he looks to build an adaptable squad.