Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday will be without Akin Famewo for their final game of the season against Watford, but he might not be the only one who misses out.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls are in action one final time for 2024/25 on Saturday as they make the trip down to Vicarage Road, and Danny Röhl has spoken of his desire to end on a high and hit the 60-point mark in what will be a midtable finish for his side in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the media ahead of the game, the Wednesday boss gave a last injury update for the campaign, revealing that Famewo is receiving treatment that will keep him out. Stuart Armstrong is a ‘question mark’ due to injury, but there’s good news for Dom Iorfa and Michael Ihiekwe.

Meanwhile, with Anthony Musaba, Röhl has explained that he may or may not feature in Hertfordshire after a new arrival on a personal level after he became a father this week. The Wednesday boss is delighted for him, but admitted that it might not ‘make sense’ for him to take to the field.

Sheffield Wednesday injury update

The German told the media on Thursday, “Stuey is a little bit of a question mark at the moment, and Musa became a dad in the last hours - which is great news, but let’s see if it makes sense or not (to use him). Up until now he didn’t train this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Dom is back in the training, but also let’s see how much sense it makes. Akin won’t be available, he’s having treatment and individual training. Icky is close to being back. The biggest core is available, and this is good.”

Wednesday take on the Hornets at 12.30pm on Saturday, with the two sides effectively battling it out for 12th and 13th place as the curtain comes down on another EFL season.