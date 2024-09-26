Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Extreme ideas get amplified on social media, and any minuscule questions over Danny Röhl’s Sheffield Wednesday future are not yet valid.

Wednesday have just one win in the Championship so far this season as they came back down to earth with a bump following their survival heroics last time out, but the club remain in a transition period under the German manager that is still in it’s infancy.

Our two Owls writers, Joe Crann and Alex Miller, discussed the fickleness of modern football in this week’s edition of ‘All Wednesday’, and spoke about how - despite their form in the league - the current process must be trusted over at Hillsborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I think it is, like you say, a minuscule rumbling, but I think it’s fair to say that Danny has noticed it. He’s mentioned it in a few press conferences that the minor criticisms have started to pop up - and there are a few things to mention on why that might be the case.

"I think social media does amplify the more extreme opinions, and one man making a comment in a pub 20 years ago doesn’t get retweeted and amplified in the dozens or hundreds of ways that we’ve seen. Especially in terms of the very small extreme ‘Danny needs to go’ stuff which, in my eyes, is absolute nonsense, it does get amplified because it’s a radical idea.”

You can watch the full episode right here by clicking this link, but you can also find us on ShotsTV - Freeview channel 262 - and also on Freely channel 565 at 10pm this evening to get us on your big screen! For a short clip of the show, check out the video at the top of the page.