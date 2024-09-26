‘Danny has noticed…’ – Sheffield Wednesday fans must trust process through tough times
Wednesday have just one win in the Championship so far this season as they came back down to earth with a bump following their survival heroics last time out, but the club remain in a transition period under the German manager that is still in it’s infancy.
Our two Owls writers, Joe Crann and Alex Miller, discussed the fickleness of modern football in this week’s edition of ‘All Wednesday’, and spoke about how - despite their form in the league - the current process must be trusted over at Hillsborough.
“I think it is, like you say, a minuscule rumbling, but I think it’s fair to say that Danny has noticed it. He’s mentioned it in a few press conferences that the minor criticisms have started to pop up - and there are a few things to mention on why that might be the case.
"I think social media does amplify the more extreme opinions, and one man making a comment in a pub 20 years ago doesn’t get retweeted and amplified in the dozens or hundreds of ways that we’ve seen. Especially in terms of the very small extreme ‘Danny needs to go’ stuff which, in my eyes, is absolute nonsense, it does get amplified because it’s a radical idea.”
