It’s a real minority, but there are some supporters no questioning Danny Röhl’s position at Sheffield Wednesday.

It seems crazy, really, after what was achieved last season following the German’s arrival and the Great Escape that followed, but with the Owls’ season starting on a mixed note there are some small signs of discontent from some who follow the club.

In this week's episode of All Wednesday we've got Sheffield Wednesday writer, Alex Miller, on the show to discuss the fickleness of football, why Danny Röhl shouldn't be under pressure, and mention Josh Windass' passionate plea.

You can watch the full episode right here by clicking this link, but you can also find us on ShotsTV - Freeview channel 262 - and also on Freely channel 565 at 10pm this evening to get us on your big screen!

Meanwhile, for a clip of the show, check out the video at the top of the page.