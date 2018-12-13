Daniel Pudil calls for calm from ‘angry’ Sheffield Wednesday supporters over alarming slump in form

Unhappy Wednesdayites have been urged to stay patient, despite the Championship club's woeful sequence of results.

The Owls have recorded only one victory from their last nine outings, a run which has seen them fall out of the play-off positions and slip to 17th spot, six points above the drop zone.

Supporters turned on the team and under-fire boss Jos Luhukay in Wednesday's home draw with South Yorkshire neighbours Rotherham United last weekend.

Lucas Joao gave the Owls the lead on the stroke of half-time against the run of play but a large proportion of the home crowd booed the players off.

All four sides of Hillsborough, including the travelling Millers fans, chanted ‘you’re getting sacked in the morning’ and Owls fans called for 'we want Jos out' in the wake of Rotherham's stunning second period fightback.

Left-back turned centre-half Daniel Pudil, a half-time replacement for Jordan Thorniley, told The Star: "I was sat on the bench in the first half and I could hear the people (booing).

"It is not everyone. Some of the fans try to help us. It is not nice.

"If you know you are going to miss the ball and the fans boo you, then your confidence will go down every single minute.

"But even when we were 2-1 down against Rotherham, we tried our best and we got back to 2-2 and could have won the game.

"At least, we got a point and we now have to win two or three games in a row otherwise it could get even worse.

"We are frustrated as well. It is not easy for us or the fans.

"It is why we have to stick together."

Not only does Pudil have sympathy for Luhukay, he also understands the fans' frustration.

"They are angry and frustrated," said Pudil, who believes Luhukay is an "easy target" for criticism following the team's slide down the table, "We are frustrated as well.

“It is not easy for us or the fans. It is why we have to stick together.

"But Sheffield Wednesday have had worst seasons than this.

"To be honest, I would be happier if they (the fans) helped us a little bit more. People are angry as we are not winning.

"But I think the fans have to stick with us. We need them as well. I know it is tough for them to come to watch a game every week and not see the win or performance that they expect and want.

"But obviously, if we are on the pitch and 25,000 fans are booing you, it doesn't give you any confidence.

"I'm not blaming the crowd or people but we need a little help from them as well.

“I know if they help us and stay behind the team from the first minute that we can perform really well.

"My message to the fans is to be patient right now. We know that we are not playing well but it is not easy for us to be on the pitch.

"We don't have confidence to play our football but I promise we are going to do everything we can to change it.

"If we can get a couple of wins in a row, we can move up the table. Now is the time to get some points before the New Year and then start again."

Pudil, out of contract next summer, remains optimistic Wednesday will come through this sticky patch.

He said: "I'm confident we can come through this period. We have one of the best squads in the league. It is up to us.

“We are not doing well right now.

“It is tough. The league is getting better and better. The teams who have been relegated from the Premier League are strong.

"Every single game is tough and you have to step up.

"We have to stick together and try to win at least one or two games in a row to get our confidence back and then we can start to play our football

"Maybe we have to find the right formation, find 11 players and get through this bad period. If we can win a couple of games in a row, the confidence will be back and there are still plenty of games ahead.”

Pudil, who paid a special visit to Wednesday’s first pop-up store in Meadowhall earlier this week, posing for photographs with fans and signing their gifts, will be hoping to make his first league start in over a month against Swansea City.