Under-fire Jos Luhukay is an ‘easy target’ for criticism, claims Sheffield Wednesday defender

Daniel Pudil says beleaguered Sheffield Wednesday chief Jos Luhukay is an "easy target" for criticism following the Championship club's slump in form.

Luhukay has come under increasing pressure after overseeing just one victory in their last nine matches.

Furious Wednesdayites have called for Luhukay to be axed in the recent fixtures with Blackburn Rovers and Rotherham United.

And The Star understands Steve Bruce has been sounded out via a third party should the Owls decide to call time on Luhukay's difficult tenure. Bruce, who has won promotion four times to the Premier League, twice each with Birmingham City and Hull City, has been out of work since Aston Villa sacked him in October.

But defender Pudil has offered his backing to Luhukay, insisting the players must take responsibility for their dismal sequence of results.

"It's not right just to blame the manager," said the Czech Republic international. "It is about the players as well on the pitch.

"We are playing and we have to perform well and score the goals. It is not just about him. He [Luhukay] is an easy target to blame. He is sitting there and taking charge of the team.

"As a squad, we have to do much better."

Wednesday return to action with a trip to 12th-placed Swansea City this Saturday. The Owls, who will be without the services of the suspended Barry Bannan, have failed to win any of their last 11 away matches in Wales in all competitions (D5 L6).

Pudil, a half-time substitute against Rotherham, said: "We know we need to step up and try and win games. It doesn't matter how you win games. We just need to get our confidence back.

"We have to maybe start playing a little more simple. Maybe we need to play a little more with long balls and try to get more balls in the box."