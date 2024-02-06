Cup victory for Sheffield Wednesday Ladies after big managerial boost

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wednesday Ladies were bolstered by the return of former manager, Kieron Lee, who had previously left the club for personal reasons. He was back in the dugout for the highly anticipated cup clash away at Penistone, a game which drew in a three-figure crowd.

Coming off the back of an impressive 3-3 draw to table-toppers Kiveton Park, Wednesday felt confident of coming out on top against a Penistone Church side that currently find themselves second-bottom of the same league that Wednesday - who are third - are in.

Wednesday’s previous visit of the Memorial Ground saw them pick up a 3-2 victory in what as a hotly-contested opening weekend fixture back in September, and although Wednesday just managed to scrape a victory in that encounter it’s safe to say that Lee’s side have massively developed since then, This SHWGL Cup third round tie provided a good opportunity to show just how far they have come.

Wednesday started off the game with plenty of possession, particularly between the midfield trio of Heidi O’Reilly, Renee Simmonite-Scott and Loz Millington. The latter has not had excessive game time of late, as she was often utilised to help Andy Gilligan as part of his coaching staff prior to Lee’s return, but settled straight into this one.

As they try to do most weeks, Wednesday were making the most of their wide players. This time around it was their captain in particular, Eleanor Vessey, who - out on the left - managed to win a corner following a darting run that was dealt with by the Penistone full-back - however the following set-piece was wasted.

Despite this early and expected bright start from Wednesday they found themselves a goal behind quite early following a breakaway from a home team attacker, who managed to lob Wednesday keeper, Kirsty Tonner. 1-0, and not the best start.

But this early glimmer of a potential cup upset against the Owlesesses did not disrupt their flow, and opportunities to level the game were coming thick and fast. Wednesday’s top scorer, Broomhead, sent a low strike past the helpless Penistone keeper, but could only watch as it fizzed agonisingly wide.

She would not be left to rue that mistake, though, as the striker fashioned an identical chance to the earlier one that was snatched at, but this time around was able to convert it and level up the scoreline.

Despite taking the early lead as hosts, Penistone could count themselves lucky to still be in the game as it progressed - a lack of threat and intent from them saw the game turn into an onslaught the way of Wednesday, but somehow the two sides went into the half with the scores still level.

An array of half-time changes saw Caitlin Walker come on for Millington in the centre of the park, whilst Vessey and Rachel Norsworthy made way for Cody Harrison and Kelsey Spink-Robinson on the two flanks. Lee wanted something a bit different.

There was no change to the formation, however, and no change to Broomhead’s goalscoring habits either as a short goal kick from Penistone’s keeper fell right to the number eight, who made no mistake in claiming her easiest goal of the season to put Wednesday ahead for the first time in the game. And ten-minutes later she put it to bed…

In truly clinical fashion Broomhead secured her hat-trick by dinking the ball past the keeper with spectacular aplomb, and it was that third and final goal that secured their spot in the hat for the next round.