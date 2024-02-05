Managerial boost sees Sheffield Wednesday Ladies welcome return of former manager after cup victory
Former Sheffield Wednesday Ladies, manager, Keiron Lee, was back in the dugout for his side’s return to form as they beat Penistone Church 3-1 in the SHWGL Cup
Lee has returned to the job after being absent for three games, during whi Wednesday’s assistant manager, Andy Gilligan took control. Initially it was meant to a permanent change in management for Wednesday Ladies, with Lee leaving for medical advice, however he has now been given the all-clear to return to management - and did so in style as he watched them win their first game o 2024.
With his wealth of experiences in the women’s game in South Yorkshire, Lee’s return to management will be hugely crucial for Wednesday ladies, and he'll be looking to continue what was been a fairly successful season so far for the club.
Speaking exclusively to The Star, Lee said, “I’m absolutely delighted to be back involved working with a fantastic club, coaching staff and a great squad. I can’t wait to see what challenges come.”
After previously filling the void of manager for the last month, Gilligan will step back into the assistant manager role, and he's delighted to see him back. He said, “It’s fantastic news that Kieron can return. It’s a real boost for the players, and it’s brilliant to have his experience back on the coaching team.”
It is understood that Laurie Millington and Kirsty Tonner, who were given the duty to assist Gilligan as he took charge, will remain as part of the squad of players, whilst still lending a hand on the coachign side as they look to further their experience in that field in the twilight of their playing careers.
After claiming a win in his first game back in the hot-seat, in front of a bumper crowd at Penistone Church, Lee will be hoping for more of the same as his side face a tricky clash away at Mosborough Ladies - a team who sit just four points and one place behind Wednesday in the SHWGL.