Wrexham manager, Phil Parkinson, was honest in his appraisal of his team’s performance in the 2-2 draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

The hosts threw away a 2-0 lead in a second half collapse against the Owls on Saturday afternoon, with Barry Bannan and Bailey Cadamarteri getting the goals to cancel out Kieffer Moore’s brace in the opening 45 minutes, and Parkinson admitted that they looked like a different team after the break.

Henrik Pedersen switched up Wednesday’s formation, moving to a back four rather than a back five, and momentum swung the way of the visitors, allowing them the chance to get back into the tie. For Parkinson, he praised the Owls for how they turned things around, but admitted that his side never ‘got to grip’ with things in the second 45.

Phil Parkinson on Sheffield Wednesday

Speaking after the game, the Red Dragons boss told the media, "We looked like a Championship team in the first half and a First Division team after the break. The game should have been out of sight, but give credit to Wednesday. They responded from 2-0 down and we never got to grip with the game in the second half.

"Our lads were out on their feet at the end because we were stretched, and a lot of that was because we didn't retain possession enough. At this level, you're going to get punished if you do that. We are showing we can compete, but we must sustain performances throughout the game now."

Wednesday find themselves 21st after three games, ahead of Queens Park Rangers, Oxford United and Sheffield United, and will return to action in the Championship next weekend at home to Swansea City, a few days after they take on Leeds United at Hillsborough in the Carabao Cup.

