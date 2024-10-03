Coventry City vs Sheffield Wednesday early injury news with 4 out and 4 doubts

Sheffield Wednesday have another away trip on Saturday to face Mark Robins’ Coventry City. They head into their upcoming match on the back of their 0-0 draw against Bristol City at Ashton Gate last time out on Wednesday afternoon.

The Owls won 3-2 at home to West Brom last Saturday as well so are unbeaten in their last two fixtures as they look to build some momentum and start climbing up the league table.

Here is a look at the latest early team news regarding both Sheffield Wednesday and their upcoming opponents Coventry City as they prepare to battle it out...

1 . Jamie Allen - out The midfielder is out of action with a knee injury. Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

2 . Tatsuhiro Sakamoto - out He went off after 10 minutes against Blackburn Rovers last time out. Photo: Dan Istitene Photo Sales

3 . Raphael Borges Rodrigues - doubt The 21-year-old is back training but the Sky Blues aren't rushing him in. Photo: Brendon Thorne Photo Sales