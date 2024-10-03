Sheffield Wednesday starlet earns huge career step with first international call-up
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The talented goalkeeper, who has impressed in Carabao Cup action for the Owls this season, has been brought into the full Northern Ireland squad by manager Michael O’Neill after injury to Plymouth Argyle stopper Conor Hazard. He steps into the squad alongside brother and fellow Owl Shea for UEFA Nations League matches against Belarus and Bulgaria.
A former Manchester City youth prospect, Charles has long since been highly rated at S6 since joining the club in 2020 and is embarking on a project of development within the club. First team boss Danny Röhl and goalkeeper coach Sal Bibbo are known to be big admirers of the 19-year-old, who has caught the eye for his ability with the ball at his feet alongside his shot-stopping.
He has made five appearances in a senior Wednesday shirt - all in cup football - and has already built a stellar career in Northern Ireland youth teams. Born in Manchester, he and his brother qualify for his national side through the birthplace of his mother. Though Bolton keeper Luke Southwood and Birmingham City’s ex-Owl Bailey Peacock-Farrell are likely to be ahead of him in the pecking order, younger brother Pierce will be looking to chase down Shea’s 19 senior caps in the coming years.