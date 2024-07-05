It’s been a week since the team first returned to Middlewood Road for testing, and since then there has been a flurry of new arrivals and Danny Röhl has been putting them through their paces in preparation for a tough season ahead.
In total there have been seven new signings and four key players have penned new contracts, but some players have been part of preparations a little bit longer than others as they crossed t’s and dotted i’s in terms of the paperwork, and a host of youngsters have been taking part in first team training as well.
Usually before games we’ll do a predicted XI, and we often don’t get it right, but with a load of new players, potentially a new system in play, and a brand new season ahead of us, this one has got the potential to be more wrong than any before it.
But taking into account who is available, who has had the longest to get up to speed, and how could maybe do with hitting the ground running, we’ve had a pop at putting together a team to face Alfreton on Saturday. And this is what it looks like:
