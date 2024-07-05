It’s been a week since the team first returned to Middlewood Road for testing, and since then there has been a flurry of new arrivals and Danny Röhl has been putting them through their paces in preparation for a tough season ahead.

In total there have been seven new signings and four key players have penned new contracts, but some players have been part of preparations a little bit longer than others as they crossed t’s and dotted i’s in terms of the paperwork, and a host of youngsters have been taking part in first team training as well.

Usually before games we’ll do a predicted XI, and we often don’t get it right, but with a load of new players, potentially a new system in play, and a brand new season ahead of us, this one has got the potential to be more wrong than any before it.

But taking into account who is available, who has had the longest to get up to speed, and how could maybe do with hitting the ground running, we’ve had a pop at putting together a team to face Alfreton on Saturday. And this is what it looks like:

Ben Hamer - GK As the newest arrival, Röhl may want to give Hamer his first run in a game since joining. Frankly, though, it genuinely could be him, Pierce Charles or the returning James Beadle.

Max Lowe - LB One of the earliest signings of the summer, Lowe will be eager to hit the ground running if given the chance. If Wednesday go for a back four then it's probably a choice of him or Marvin Johnson - young Sam Reed could also be in with a shout.

Akin Famewo - CB Famewo is the only left sided centre back on the club's books at the moment, so for balance he's useful, but Röhl may have other plans.