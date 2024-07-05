Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Yan Valery says that as soon as Danny Röhl got in touch he knew he wanted to join Sheffield Wednesday.

Valery was one of the Owls’ first signings this summer as Röhl’s Wednesdayite rebuild takes place at Hillsborough, and with experience playing in the Premier League and Ligue 1 he joins as an exciting prospect for fans to look forward to.

The 25-year-old has previous history working with the Wednesday boss having teamed up at Southampton when Röhl was the assistant there, and he jumped at the chance to do so again at S6 once it became clear that the German was keen to snap him up from Angers in France.

And he’s settled in nicely, he says, telling the club’s YouTube channel, “It’s a nice group of players, so it was really easy to adapt. It’s been a few days of hard work, but good as well - we were playing on the ball and the manager has already told us what he wants us to put in for the season. It’s been a good few days and really quick adaptation… The sessions are long and hard, but it’s in order to be the best we can be in the future.

“Last season when the Gaffer came to the club in the winter we talked a bit, and since then I’ve been wanting to see what would happen with the team - if they would stay in the Championship, which they did. And then as soon as I knew that Danny wanted me I just wanted to be back with him.

“I knew him at Southampton as assistant coach, but he was the one who was really working on the pitch with the players and in my first season in the first team he helped me a lot. I improved so much with him, so I was really happy to hear from him again and know that he was now the main manager.

“So obviously it was a no-brainer to come here, and especially after you’ve seen what he did last season with the club and how big the club is here in England.”