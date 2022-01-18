Could Sheffield Wednesday promotion charge hang on the fitness of two star men?

The fact is that in the seven league matches either one of them have played in this season, Sheffield Wednesday have won five and drawn two at an average of 2.42 points-per-game.

Without them, in 18 matches, that average nosedives to 1.27 points per game, a figure that across the course of a full season would earn them 58 points, enough to have finished just 16th last season.

It suggests the massive importance of the two players to the club, and with 10 matches in 33 days awaiting the Owls heading into February, the management of the workload of both Windass and Luongo will be of paramount importance.

With one or both in the side, Wednesday play with a more pronounced swagger, both opening things up for players around them and completely changing the way the side is able to play.

Club captain Barry Bannan has already spoken of Luongo’s impact on his ability to get up the pitch, while Windass’ directness from deep causes chaos for those in front of him to profit.

Even in two stunted comebacks from a long preseason injury, Windass averages a goal involvement every 36.75 minutes in League One football this season; a remarkable figure.

Now Moore and his medical team, led by Rob Lee, are tasked with doing everything they can to keep the vitally important pair on the field as much as possible, without risking further injury.

GOAL..Owls sub Josh Windass hits the fourth goal. Pic Steve Ellis

On Luongo, Moore admitted the Aussie’s huge impact on the side and how vital it is he is able to play a major part in the rest of the season.

“He’s really important for us,” he said. “He just gives us that balance we’ve spoken about in the team.

“For such a large part of the season we’ve had to be imbalanced and people have had to sacrifice and play in secondary positions because of the injuries we’ve had.

“To have Mass back after his three-game suspension gives us a solidity in midfield and allows Fizz and Baz to be more expressive going forward.”