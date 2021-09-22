Confirmed - Sheffield Wednesday defender joins Notts County on loan

Sheffield Wednesday youngster Ciaran Brennan has joined Notts County on loan

As reported by The Star last night, Brennan has been tracked by a number of clubs, with neighbours Chesterfield also known to be interested, but County was deemed to be the right club to aid the 21-year-old’s development.

The switch, which runs until the end of November, allows County cover for regular defenders Kyle Cameron and Connell Rawlinson who are both out injured.

Notts boss Ian Burchnall, said: “As soon as Kyle came off against Maidenhead we knew we were going to have to dip into the loan market to add cover at the back.

“We have shortlists prepared for situations like this to ensure we’re able to act quickly to bring in someone of sufficient quality who suits our style.

“Ciaran was one of four-or-five players we looked at closely and he came out on top. He’s very well thought of at Wednesday and will fit in well in terms of how we want to play.”