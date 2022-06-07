Gilmour, who has had a difficult loan season with Norwich City in 2021/22, struggled in the crucial World Cup Qualifier against Ukraine, and was ultimately taken off 68 minutes into their 3-1 defeat at Hampden Park.

In the aftermath of the game, Nicholas urged the 20-year-old to pick up his socks, taking a somewhat unnecessary swipe at the Owls captain along the way.

Writing in his column in the Daily Express, Nicholas said of the Blues youngster, "Billy Gilmour is a talented player, but if he is not careful he could end up becoming the next Barry Bannan… Gilmour is a tidy footballer but he has to offer more and we need to stop making him out to be our saviour.

"He struggled in the play-off because he didn't get on the ball enough - and when he did it was square pass, square pass.

"Let's hope he can make a greater impact than Bannan - another physically small midfielder who did okay for a few seasons but failed to hit the heights everyone hoped."

Bannan is a player that has been coveted by teams across the divisions in English football over the past few seasons, and has just finished a campaign in which he won Goal of the Season, was nominated as Player of the Season, and picked up numerous individual awards along the way.

Sheffield Wednesday's Barry Bannan hasn't played for Scotland since 2017. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)