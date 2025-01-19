Why Chelsea man could play big role in Sheffield Wednesday’s Shea Charles hopes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The immediate future of Southampton midfielder, Lesley Ugochukwu, could play a big part in Sheffield Wednesday’s hopes of keeping Shea Charles.

The Star understands that the Saints, who recalled Charles earlier this week from his loan spell at Hillsborough, did so amid uncertainty over whether Ugochukwu would be on his way back to his parent club, Chelsea, this month. With concerns their side that they might lose him.

The 20-year-old was loaned to Southampton for the 2024/25 campaign following their promotion last summer, but was rarely used by Russell Martin before his tenure at St. Mary’s came to an end – and it looked a forgone conclusion that he’d be on his way back to Stamford Bridge.

But Ivan Juric seems to have a differing opinion on the young Frenchman, using him in every game so far, however it may not be enough to stop the Blues from doing what Southampton did to Wednesday and recalling him.

If Chelsea don’t, then Danny Röhl and the Owls may be able to convince the Premier League outfit to let Charles return to Hillsborough – albeit with an increased financial package no doubt – but they certainly won’t be his only potential suitors, and the potentially inflated loan fee could also play a part in their chances too.

Röhl has already admitted that it will be tough to try and make sure that the game against Bristol City in midweek isn’t Charles’ last time in Owls colours this season, and it appears that Chelsea and Ugochukwu could play their part in that. If he goes, then it’s understood that Juric is more likely to keep the current Wednesday loanee down south as part of their unlikely tilt at top-flight survival.

Regardless of what happens with the French youth international it seems that the Owls have their work cut out when it comes to their Northern Irish talisman – but Röhl hasn’t given up hope just yet, and he’ll be hoping that Southampton don’t get a call from Chelsea even if it does only marginally increase their chances of the number 44 staying in South Yorkshire that little bit longer.