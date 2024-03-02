Check out Sheffield Wednesday's lovely fan celebrations after Rotherham United victory
Iké Ugbo's goal in the second half of the game at the New York Stadium was enough to secure all three points to make sure that the Owls didn't lose ground on those above them after some surprise results elsewhere, and while it wasn't a glittering display by the final whistle those behind the James Beadle's goal at the final whistle didn't mind at all.
There was relief when it was blown, not long after Mallik Wilks had hit the post, and there were big celebrations between the fans and the players as the remaining Rotherham fans headed for the exits. Barry Bannan was the first over, followed by the rest.
