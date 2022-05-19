Championship sides keeping tabs on Sheffield Wednesday man as retained list wait continues

Speculation is rife over the players involved, including high-profile first team players such as Jack Hunt, Massimo Luongo, Sam Hutchinson and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.

The Star understands that a handful of Championship clubs have shown an interest in Mendez-Laing as he heads towards the end of his deal, with any move away from S6 clearly dependent on how he and the club see his future.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now 30-year-old Mendez-Laing spent several weeks on trial with Wednesday before his signing was announced in November after he had been out of contract since his short stint at Middlesbrough ended the previous summer.

He made 19 appearances for the Owls in an up-and-down season that saw him pick up a hamstring injury just as he seemed to be hitting his best form.

The Star revealed back in January that Wigan Athletic – since promoted to the Championship as League One champions – had emerged as admirers of Mendez-Laing as he approached the end of his initial short-term deal with Wednesday.

Sheffield Wednesday wide man Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (left) is of interest to a handful of Championship clubs.

Signing off on the season on social media earlier this month, Mendez-Laing wrote to Wednesday fans: “Thank you for your support this season.