Championship season ticket prices: How Sheffield Wednesday compare to Leeds and rivals ahead of price hike - gallery

A look at the Championship season ticket prices to see where Sheffield Wednesday currently rank ahead of prices rising for next season.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 8th Feb 2024, 18:00 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday's season ticket prices are on the rise, but how do they compare to those of the rest of the Championship clubs? The Owls have had a difficult season so far, struggling to climb out of the bottom three.

Danny Rohl has given the Owls fresh hope, but they still face an uphill battle to survive. Still, Wednesday are betting on fans signing up for next season regardless of this season's form, already confirming the prices for next season, with increases of between £65 and £95 for adults. In the meantime, we have rounded up the cheapest adult season ticket for each of the Championship clubs based on prices for this season. Take a look below to see where the Owls rank.

Cheapest season ticket price: £242

1. QPR

1. QPR
Cheapest season ticket price: £242

Cheapest season ticket price: £249

2. Huddersfield Town

Cheapest season ticket price: £249

Cheapest season ticket price: £299

3. Cardiff City

3. Cardiff City
Cheapest season ticket price: £299

Cheapest season ticket price: £300

4. Hull City

4. Hull City
Cheapest season ticket price: £300

