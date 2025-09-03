Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Stuart Armstrong has sealed his next move after leaving the Hillsborough club earlier this summer.

The Scotland international signed for the Owls in January to reunite with his former Southampton colleague Danny Röhl. A short-term deal was penned and he left at the turn of June to July having made 11 appearances in his half-season at S6.

A classy operator with 53 senior caps for his country, it’s said that Wednesday fans didn’t get to see the very best of him in a short stint disrupted by injury. But that didn’t stop considerations around re-signing him, with The Star having reported last month that discussions had been held with Armstrong over a dramatic return.

Those talks ultimately came to little as it became clearer that the recruitment restrictions imposed on Wednesday in light of its well-publicised financial issues would prevent any efforts to reinstate numbers within the squad. Despite the best efforts of management and recruitment staff on the ground, the transfer window closed with the additions of only Ethan Horvath and Harry Amass.

As things stand the Owls remain unable to add even free agent players to their squad, with owner Dejphon Chansiri still unable to provide the EFL with the necessary proof he is able to fund the rudimentary running of the club for the coming months. Armstrong has signed a two-year contract with Aberdeen, where he spent time living as a youngster before his career took off to wonderful success with the likes of Celtic and Southampton.

“These things always happen fast but I am delighted to be here,” Armstong said in his opening gambit with club media. “I’ve not been back to the city for a long time so it’s nice to come back full circle in a football sense which is nice.

“It’s a good footballing decision for me to come here. It’s a chance for me to play competitive, challenging football and the lure of playing in Europe is exciting. I hope I can add something to the team and help us achieve something special together.”

