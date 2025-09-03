Free agent season is here - why Sheffield Wednesday won't be jumping straight in
Long-standing rules mean that the parameters of a transfer window is limited to the signing of transfers and loans, leaving clubs open to the possibility of bringing in players that remain unattached beyond the deadline.
It’s a practice that has been explored by Wednesday in recent seasons. Japanese defender Ryo Hatsuse was signed as a free agent outside of the transfer window ahead of his short stint with the Owls earlier this year and further back Nathaniel Mendez-Laing was signed to the club as late on as November 2021.
There are certainly holes to be plugged in the current Owls squad, which has been decimated in recent months by swirling financial chaos. With stringent restrictions placed upon them, the transfer window came and went with two additions only - goalkeeper Ethan Horvath on emergency dispensation terms and young defender Harry Amass with the financial assistance of parent club Manchester United.
In perilous circumstances, Wednesday’s recruitment team have spent recent months lining up deals that in other circumstances would have likely come off, The Star understands. The likes of Liam Cooper and Stuart Armstrong are among the names that have been discussed in recent weeks - Armstrong has since signed for Aberdeen.
Their ongoing status as free agents would ordinarily open up the possibility of Wednesday bringing them on board but as things stand the understanding remains that the Owls will not be able to sign even free agents despite continuing discussions with the EFL, with issues remaining over Dejphon Chansiri’s ability to provide the necessary assurances that the club can sustain its financial obligations going forward.
It means, for the time being at least, that the current squad available to Henrik Pedersen and his coaching staff will remain as is. In terms of senior figures, only 12 Wednesday players are over the age of 21.