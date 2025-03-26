Sheffield Wednesday return to action this weekend with a trip to Cardiff City on the horizon. Danny Röhl’s side have had two weeks to sit on their disappointing 1-0 Steel City derby defeat to Sheffield United but with the slate swept clean, focus is now solely on securing a top-10 finish.
Wednesday’s international stars look to have come through the break unscathed but Röhl does have a number of fitness issues to manage, namely that of Max Lowe who limped off against his former Sheffield United side. Cardiff also suffered a significant blow just before the March break and are fighting to survive.
Managers Röhl and Omer Riza are both set to speak with the media later this week ahead of Saturday's meeting in Wales and in the meantime, The Star has rounded up the latest injury news from both sides.