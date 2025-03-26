Sheffield Wednesday return to action this weekend with a trip to Cardiff City on the horizon. Danny Röhl’s side have had two weeks to sit on their disappointing 1-0 Steel City derby defeat to Sheffield United but with the slate swept clean, focus is now solely on securing a top-10 finish.

Wednesday’s international stars look to have come through the break unscathed but Röhl does have a number of fitness issues to manage, namely that of Max Lowe who limped off against his former Sheffield United side. Cardiff also suffered a significant blow just before the March break and are fighting to survive.

Managers Röhl and Omer Riza are both set to speak with the media later this week ahead of Saturday's meeting in Wales and in the meantime, The Star has rounded up the latest injury news from both sides.

1 . Jak Alnwick - out A torn hamstring will likely keep the goalkeeper out for the remainder of the season. Had been first choice until the blow in February. Photo: Dan Mullan Photo Sales

2 . Aaron Ramsey - out Will not play again this season after undergoing hamstring surgery. It's been a stop-start campaign for the experienced midfielder, who has just six league starts to his name. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Jesper Daland - doubt Hasn't featured since suffering a leg injury during Cardiff's FA Cup fourth round win over Stoke City. No clear update on the Norwegian in recent weeks. Photo: Ryan Hiscott Photo Sales

4 . Ollie Tanner - doubt Picked up a knee injury earlier this season but the winger's exact issue this time round is unknown. Hasn't featured since Cardiff's 3-0 win over Swansea City in January. With no detail on the winger, it remains to be seen if he'll be fit in time for Saturday. Photo: Ryan Hiscott Photo Sales