Cambridge United manager, Mark Bonner, says that they expect a difficult game against League One ‘giant’ Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Wednesday first game of the new year will see Cambridge come to town, with Bonner’s side seeking their first win at S6 since back in 1998, however the hosts will be looking for the second league double of the season after beating Port Vale in midweek.

Bonner, who was at the 2-0 win over Port Vale, has revealed that his side will travel to Sheffield on Sunday before staying over ahead of the game on Monday afternoon – and he admits that it’s a great occasion to kickstart the year for them.

“What a great game to start the year, what a great challenge,” he told the media on New Year’s Day. “Our job is to go there and put in as competitive a performance as we can, and to try and get something out of the game.

“We know that’s a tough ask, but the players will give everything they can against another giant in the league - so we’ll see what we can take…

“The reality when you play the best teams is that they don’t have that many weaknesses, that’s the truth.

“They’ve got top, top players everywhere, and a bench full of them to come on and change the game.”

Sheffield Wednesday host Cambridge United this afternoon. (Steve Ellis)

Both sides have got a whole host of injury concerns after they picked up knocks earlier in the week, though Wednesday’s biggest is the one sustained by Barry Bannan, who may well have to sit this one out.