Swansea City are closing in on the £7m transfer of a Celtic forward ahead of this weekend’s trip to Sheffield Wednesday - with boss Alan Sheehan warning of the difficulty his side will face.

The cash-strapped Owls are without a win in 90 minutes this season but have shown an incredible spirit and scrap shown in their five competitive matches so far; building a Carabao Cup run with what is effectively a youth side while remaining competitive in the Championship.

Wednesday fought back to take a draw at Wrexham last time out in the league and in bringing his Swans side to S6, Sheehan expects a tough task. He said: “It’s a massive football club, it’s always a tough place to go and I expect nothing different on Saturday,” he said. “They’re a very, very dangerous opponent that have had a very good week. Momentum builds, they played Wrexham and got something out of that and then Leeds and get through to the next round.

“It’s a team that has quality, a team that will be very difficult to play against. We have to control what we can control, go there and put our stamp on the game. But it’s going to be a very difficult game.”

While Wednesday wait on word around whether their recruitment restrictions will be eased to the extent they are able to bring any players in to the club, Swansea are busy putting the final touches on the £7m transfer of Celtic striker Adam Idah. Reports on South Wales suggest the Republic of Ireland international has agreed terms with the Swans and was booked in for a medical on Friday.

Asked whether the adversity suffered at S6 can galvanise a group of players, Sheehan said: “Of course. In the second half against Wrexham, going 2-0 down and getting back to two all. They could easily have won that game with a couple of chances. They had a one on one last kick of the game to go and finish it. They’re a very difficult opponent. When you go to Hillsborough you don’t get an easy game and you have to earn the right.

“But we’ll prepare ourselves for this challenge. Look, this is a normal Championship game. I understand the difficulties they’re having at the football club but on the pitch it’s different. It’s always a battle up there and you’ve got to earn the right to play.”