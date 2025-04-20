Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cautious excitement is growing at Sheffield Wednesday around the development of academy starlet Caelen-Kole Cadamarteri.

The talented 15-year-old forward has represented both England and Scotland at youth level and has been playing above his age group for some time. Remarkably, he leads the under-18 Professional Development League scoring charts with 22, having belted five goals in a 6-0 win over Colchester United last weekend. Such is his potential, The Star revealed a seven-figure approach from Manchester City earlier this month.

The younger brother of fellow Owls striker Bailey, Cadamarteri’s progress has prompted discussion over whether or not he should be given exposure to senior football. Wednesday boss Danny Röhl said the youngster was too young to be considered for senior training and made a wider point on the strategy of the club in handling the futures of their talented starlets.

Last month The Star spoke to Röhl on that theme in discussing potential future interest in the likes of Djeidi Gassama, with the German boss detailing the benefits of selling young players for large fees and reinvesting those sums into the squad.

“I saw him a few times now and I know he is an excellent talent of a high level,” Röhl said on Cadamarteri. “It is a shame he is too young at the moment, otherwise he would be in the training group and in the squad. I think this is a player who if you can bring him to the first team, it creates values. And if you create values, you can get money for such a player and this is important.

“For me, this is the only way for this club at the moment. You bring young players, improve them, take the money by selling them, improve the next one and then you build something up. You can go in this direction, but this is not my decision on the direction the club wants to go in this case.”

Asked whether he had held discussions with the club over any future sales strategy over exciting young players, Röhl said: “We are always in talks. It is about the market and it is the reason why we have to look at after the season and what happens, the decision-making we can do, the players we wish to change. I said this when I arrived, you need a new generation of players and there comes a point you have to say goodbye to the experienced, good players. There is always a time they have to go and then you leave spaces for talented young players.

“But it is also clear you need a good balance between experienced players and young players. The most important thing of course is that you have good players. It is not about the age, it is about the team.”