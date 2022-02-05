The Owls battled swirling winds and rain in Staffordshire which, coupled with a horrific playing surface where space was at a premium, made for a scrappy affair against Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side.

Still, goals from George Byers – his second in as many games – and substitute Sylla Sow gave them all three points and three wins on the bounce for the first time since August.

A delighted Darren Moore heaped praise on his Sheffield Wednesday players after they earned a third consecutive win in tough conditions away to Burton Albion. Photo: Steve Ellis.

“The conditions weren’t the greatest today with the pitch,” Moore said at full-time.

"It cup up a lot, there was a swirling wind, but from the first minute to the last the boys’ concentration levels were good.

"I didn’t think we allowed Burton to get much momentum in the game and, despite the difficult circumstances, when we did put our foot on the ball we looked good.

"You could see the quality of the boys. I thought the three in midfield – Baz (Barry Bannan), Mass (Massimo Luongo) and George (Byers) controlled it.”

Moore, who returned to the touchline on Saturday afternoon after recovering from Covid-19, felt the Owls were ‘worthy winners’ against the club where he ended his professional playing career in 2012.

“Apart from the last five or 10 minutes at the end where Bailey (Peacock-Farrell) had to pull off a couple of saves I was pleased.

"I thought the boys were worthy of getting the clean sheet, which was the third clean sheet in a row.”