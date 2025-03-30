Brotherly love, Röhl reaction and goal highlights: Sheffield Wednesday recap after Cardiff City draw
Isaak Davies gave the hosts a deseved lead in a first half where the Owls simply weren’t at the races, but Michael Ihiekwe popped up in an improved second half for Wednesday to get them back level after getting on the end of a Barry Bannan corner.
Danny Röhl’s side did push for a winner, and looked the more likely of the two sides as the game went on, but they weren’t able to find a winner and had to settle for a point in Wales as they cut the gap on the play-off places to five points. The Owls boss was pleased with their reaction, but admitted that you can’t win games in the Championship if you play for just half of the tie.
You can check out some of what Röhl had to say after the tie in the video below, while the game highlights, including that towering Ihiekwe header, can be found at the top of the page.
One major plus on the day was the solid league debut of Wednesday’s academy graduate, Pierce Charles, who was a surprise inclusion over James Beadle. He acquitted himself well between the sticks, and spoke afterwards about the manager’s decision and what his older brother, Shea, had to say about it all:
For the rest of the reaction, we’ve got you covered here:
