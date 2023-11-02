Bristol City v Sheffield Wednesday injury news as 6 out and 5 doubts

Sheffield Wednesday finally have a 'one' in the win column after that big derby win over Rotherham United last time out. Plenty has happened off the pitch since then, but completed payments have led to the lifting of the EFL embargo , and there is fresh reason for hope around Hillsborough.

This weekend, Wednesday face a Bristol City side who have also struggled so far this season, leading to the sacking of Nigel Pearson this week, while they are also plagued with injuries. Here we round up all the latest injury news surrounding both clubs as they prepare to face off.