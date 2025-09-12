Sheffield Wednesday are a boxer that is more than capable of landing punches in the Championship fight, according to Bristol City boss Gerhard Struber.

The Austrian coach replaced Liam Manning at Ashton Gate over the summer and will bring his Robins side to Hillsborough this weekend hoping to retain their unbeaten start and earn a third win of the Championship campaign. Off-field turbulence has punished Wednesday with a hugely difficult few months and despite displays of great heart are winless in their first four outings.

Struber, who knows South Yorkshire football having spent time as manager of Barnsley, is under no illusions that a trip to S6 will remain a difficult task and sees the wider picture at Wednesday as one that could see the home side come out swinging.

“We know that something goes on behind the scenes, but this is nothing that we can control,” Struber said. “It is nothing we have in the end any influence on. It is is super important to be hungry, focused and concentrated on our game and in our direction. We will drive to Sheffield for the next points. We need a top attitude and a really good match plan.

“These are games that are not so easy. They are playing against the wall like a boxer. It’s on us to give them the next hit, or maybe they jump out from the ropes. We should do everything to make sure we are super professional and playing at our highest level for three points, also that we can go and use this game to grow in our identity.”

One visiting player the home side will be wary of is Neto Borges (pictured above). Bristol City added the Middlesbrough wide man to their changing room late on in the transfer window on loan terms and Wednesday fans may well remember his first half performance in a thrilling Boxing Day draw at the Riverside in which he landed more than a few punches on the Owls defence. The match itself was memorable, with Danny Röhl scrapping back from a three-goal half-time deficit to draw 3-3.

“The plan is that we bring him in game time," the Reds head coach told Bristol Live in his pre-match press conference. "This could be in the first time, maybe more from the bench, but in the end, the plan is that when everything goes in a good way, he is also in a starting position. Of course, this is much more on himself, but with good performances and with the profile that he has, he’s very interesting to see a player with many game time."

