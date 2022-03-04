In-form Byers has scored three times in his last six matches but missed Tuesday’s 5-2 win over Burton Albion with a strain picked up against Charlton Athletic last weekend, while Dele-Bashiru and Gregory have both been sidelined for several weeks.

But all three are in contention for selection on Saturday.

Lee Gregory could return for Sheffield Wednesday against Lincoln City on Saturday. Photo: Steve Ellis.

"George is fine,” Moore confirmed.

“He was taken out of the game midweek for precautionary reasons but he’s trained yesterday and today (Friday) and hopefully there will be no reactions.”

“It’s great to have those two back in training,” Moore said of Dele-Bashiru and Gregory.

"They are in the squad, so if they are in the squad I would say they are available for selection because we feel they have done enough.

"They have got some more to do but they are in a good place. You can never have enough attacking options, so to have Lee back in and around it – as with Fizz – it’s a wonderful boost for us.”

The Owls chief, whose team has won seven of their last eight matches to move up to fifth in League One, did not say whether there were any fresh injury concerns for him to deal with ahead of tomorrow’s match.

Dominic Iorfa made his first appearance for Sheffield Wednesday since October on Tuesday when he replaced Lewis Gibson for the final few minutes against Burton.