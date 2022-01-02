Sheffield Wednesday hit by yet another injury as utility man hobbles out of Shrewsbury clash

Scotland international Callum Paterson is the latest player to raise concern after he hobbled out of their trip to Shrewsbury Town after just half an hour.

Paterson, who has been a hugely useful player in a number of positions for Darren Moore’s men this season, received treatment after a clash with Shrews man Luke Leahy after 20 minutes or so.

He seemed to be holding his knee and unable to shake off what seemed to be an impact knock, he was replaced by young Ciaran Brennan.

Callum Paterson stumbled out of Sheffield Wednesday's clash at Shrewsbury Town.

Chey Dunkley was unable to make the matchday squad after he was taken off in Thursday’s defeat at Sunderland, while there was no place in the squad for Josh Windass.

As revealed by The Star yesterday, Olamide Shodipo has a hamstring injury and didn’t feature in the squad or Shrewsbury.