Sheffield Wednesday picked up an impressive 2-1 away win at Coventry City this weekend. They fell behind in the first-half after Jack Rudoni’s opener for the Sky Blues.

The Owls levelled it up just before the interval through winger Antony Musaba. Danny Rohl’s side then found a last-gasp winner through Shea Charles.

Sheffield Wednesday are now unbeaten in their last three league fixtures and are starting to rise up the table. Here is a look at where they are predicted to finish this term based on the latest bookies’ odds after their win at the CBS Arena on Saturday afternoon...