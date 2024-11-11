Bookies' new predicted Championship table after Sheffield Wednesday loss at Sheffield United amid QPR, Portsmouth and Hull City changes

By Harry Mail

Football writer

Published 11th Nov 2024, 18:00 BST

Sheffield Wednesday head into the international break with a defeat

Sheffield Wednesday were beaten 1-0 away at rivals Sheffield United over the weekend in the Steel City Derby. Tyrese Campbell scored the Blades’ goal and Danny Rohl’s men weren’t able to find an equaliser.

The Owls are currently sat in 15th place in the Championship table after the first 15 fixtures of the season and have 18 points on the board. They are seven points off the play-offs and are three above the drop zone.

Sheffield Wednesday face Cardiff City at home at Hillsborough after the international break. In the meantime, here is a look at the latest relegation odds....

Odds to be relegated: 1/2

1. Portsmouth

Odds to be relegated: 1/2 | Getty Images

8/13

2. Plymouth

8/13 | Getty Images

11/10

3. QPR

11/10 | Getty Images

13/8

4. Oxford

13/8 | Getty Images

