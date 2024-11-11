Sheffield Wednesday were beaten 1-0 away at rivals Sheffield United over the weekend in the Steel City Derby. Tyrese Campbell scored the Blades’ goal and Danny Rohl’s men weren’t able to find an equaliser.

The Owls are currently sat in 15th place in the Championship table after the first 15 fixtures of the season and have 18 points on the board. They are seven points off the play-offs and are three above the drop zone.